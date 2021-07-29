Watch
Abbott pushes personal responsibility over government mandates as pandemic surges

Eric Gay/AP
Texas Gov.Greg Abbott gives an update on the coronavirus, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Abbott declared a state of disaster Friday as the coronavirus pandemic spread to all of the state's biggest cities. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 17:52:19-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As cases and hospitalizations spike in Texas, Governor Abbott is making moves.

Abbott issued an Executive order Thursday, combining previous COVID-19 related executive orders.

“Today’s executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in the Lone Star State’s continued fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “The new Executive Order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates. Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19. They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities. Vaccines, which remain in abundant supply, are the most effective defense against the virus, and they will always remain voluntary – never forced – in the State of Texas.”

The official executive order is available, in full, here.

