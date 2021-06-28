Abbott investing $94.6 million in higher education for Texans

The state of Texas will be investing $94.6 million in federal funds made available through the CARES Act to support higher education in the state.

Governor Abbott announced on Monday that this funding will "continue to provide meaningful support to ensure Texas students have the skills they need for tomorrow’s jobs, while bridging access for adults, transfer, and low-income students, and increasing capacity for high-value programs and credentials."

Last year, Abbott allocated $175 million to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to support Texas higher education during the pandemic. The funding comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief, which was made available through federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

“This additional funding in higher education is an investment in job opportunities, our state’s economy, and a brighter future for Texas,” said Governor Abbott in a release. “As we move forward from the pandemic, it is critical that we continue to support higher education to ensure more Texans are trained to face dynamic and unique challenges that will set them apart from others, and make them more competitive, in their field.”

As stated in Gov. Abbott's release, this next round of funding will include:

$48.1 million for the expansion of high-demand and high-value educational opportunities, including $5 million for work-based learning and apprenticeships.

$28.5 million to accelerate enrollments, support high-potential students, and provide financial aid for critical student populations.

$10 million to establish the My Texas Future program to provide curated one-stop advising resources to help traditional Texas students and adult learners to connect with higher education opportunities across the state.

$4 million to expand outreach and engagement of adult learners to meet workforce demands of the state and its employers.

$4 million to bolster Tri-Agency data information security and accessibility.

Abbott hopes this funding will help ensure more Texans are qualified for available jobs while providing aid and support for critical student populations.