Abbott forms task force on concert safety following Astroworld tragedy

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Abbott has announced the formation of the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety following the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight dead and hundreds injured.

Abbott says the task force will "analyze concert safety and develop ways to enhance security at live music events in Texas."

"Live music is a source of joy, entertainment, and community for so many Texans — and the last thing concertgoers should have to worry about is their safety and security," said Abbott in a release. "From crowd control strategies to security measures to addressing controlled substances, this task force will develop meaningful solutions that will keep Texans safe while maximizing the joy of live music events. "

The task force will have members from the following organizations: