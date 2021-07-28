Abbott, fearing COVID-19 outbreaks, restricts migrant transportation to reduce spread

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order restricting the transportation of migrants, due to COVID-19.

"The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities," said Governor Abbott in a press release. "This Executive Order will reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in our communities."

The order specifically restricts ground transportation of migrants who might be carrying COVID-19 and gives the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) the ability to stop suspicious vehicles and send them back to their "port of entry," and impound vehicles that are non-compliant.

Sunday, the governor took to social media to congratulate Texans for a recent increase in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Abbott tweeted Sunday night that in the last three weeks "the seven-day average of doses provided has increased almost 50 percent."

Covid Vaccinations are on the rise again. In the past 3 weeks the 7-day average of doses provided have increased almost 50%. Most Texans who qualify already have gotten a vaccine. Many others are deciding to get one now to protect against the fast spreading Delta variant. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 26, 2021

The governor also said most Texans who qualify have received the vaccine.

Texas COVID-19 cases have seen a spike in Texas — mostly among unvaccinated people.

