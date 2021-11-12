Watch
News

Actions

Texas man gets 37 years for murdering transgender woman

items.[0].image.alt
torbakhopper / Flickr
PHOTO: Transgender flag, Photo Date: 11/20/2012
Transgender flag
Posted at 3:22 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 16:22:51-05

DALLAS (AP) - A Texas jury has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 37 years in prison for strangling a transgender woman to death in 2019 and dumping her body in a lake.

The Dallas County jury sentenced Ruben Alvarado a day after finding him guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey in June 2019.

Alvarado had testified that he took the Dallas woman to White Rock Lake for sex but ordered her from his sport utility vehicle upon discovering her biological sex.

He claimed Lindsey then attacked him, so he strangled her with his belt in self-defense.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education