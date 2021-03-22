Menu

Taking smaller, more frequent breaks could improve your performance at work

Posted at 7:44 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 11:24:14-04

A new study suggest taking smaller, more frequent breaks could improve your performance at work.

With many people working from home, experts say taking "micro breaks"... or short breaks throughout the day could be beneficial.
Researchers from North Carolina State University conducted two different studies to see how microbreaks impacted workers.

They found that participants who took shorter, more frequent breaks were able to preserve their energy allowing them to be more efficient. Microbreaks were also beneficial for employees who said they felt tired at the beginning of the day.

