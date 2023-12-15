Taft High School adaptive learning students gain experience at Texas State Aquarium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Texas State Aquarium is for guests to enjoy marine life and it has also impacted the lives of students in the Coastal Bend, including adaptive education students from Taft High School.

Adaptive education is for students with disabilities who need some extra help.

"Everyone is trying to work on their social skills, job skills and everything like that,” special education teacher Javier Castillo said.

Castillo is the special education teacher at Taft High School. His group of five students have been coming to the Texas State Aquarium for the last year.

"It gets out of the classroom, and it gives us the opportunity to use those job skills that we work on every single day,” Castillo said.

Castillo really emphasizes the importance of learning job readiness skills. So, while at the aquarium they're on the clock.

"I clean a lot of windows and then sweep a lot,” student Evey Harbison said.

Keeping the place in top top shape. For some students it's sparked an interest.

"I want to be a nurse or a vet,” student Abrielle Garcia said.

Texas State Aquarium CEO Jesse Gilbert told KRIS 6 News reporter Victoria Balderamma that it's all part of the ready program, an adaptive learning opportunity teaching job readiness skill in a real environment.

"The students that are coming and are a part of the ready program are making sure that one of the top aquarium in the country is ready for guests and they're a part of that as much as the rest of the staff here,” Gilbert said.

Students not only gaining valuable experience but also getting a leg up in the workforce.

"Once they graduate high school and they're ready for the workforce and they are certainly capable of applying for a job at the aquarium,” Gilbert said.

The Ready Program is open to other school districts in the Coastal Bend.

