Watch
NewsState News

Actions

Supreme Court allows Texas abortion law to stand - for now

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
The U.S. Supreme Court will allow the controversial Texas law that has banned most abortions since September to remain in effect while challenges to the law play out. (AP file photo/Patrick Semansky)<br/>
Supreme Court
Posted at 6:53 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 07:53:20-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court will allow the controversial Texas abortion ban remain in effect, while challenges to this law play out.

The high court agreed to hear oral arguments on the law that will begin on Nov. 1.

The ban outlaws abortions past six weeks of pregnancy -- which is sooner than most women even know they're pregnant.

When justices hear oral arguments, they'll focus on the unusual structure of this law.

Texas officials aren't allowed to enforce it.

Instead, private citizens -- from any state -- can bring a civil suit against anyone who helps a pregnant person get an abortion.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education