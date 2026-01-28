Second teen dies from injuries following Frisco sledding accident

FRISCO, Tx — A 16-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a sledding accident in Frisco over the weekend, police announced Wednesday.

The teen was critically injured Sunday when the sled she was riding struck a curb and hit a tree. She died at the hospital from her injuries. The teenage girl is the second person to die from the sledding accident.

Police say the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Majestic Gardens Drive and Killian Court. According to investigators, two 16-year-old girls were on a sled being pulled by a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 16-year-old boy when the crash occurred. Witnesses at the scene said the sled struck a curb and collided with a tree, according to police.

Both girls suffered life-threatening injuries and were rushed to local hospitals after receiving emergency care at the scene.

Frisco Police say they are working with the Denton County District Attorney's Office on the investigation to determine what charges, if any, will be filed.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!