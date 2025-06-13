San Antonio Flooding: 4 people dead, at least two remain missing

SAN ANTONIO, Tx — At least four people are dead after their vehicles were swept away by floodwaters early Thursday morning on the Northeast Side.

The flooding started around 5 a.m. along the frontage road of Northeast Loop 410 at Perrin Beitel.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said four people are confirmed dead - two men and two women - and several others are still missing.

Witnesses told police that they saw 4-5 vehicles being swept away by the high water. Crews are working to recover all the unaccounted for vehicles.

San Antonio Fire Department officials said that after 5 a.m., they received numerous calls to the Loop 410/Perrin Beitel area. They said they safely rescued 10 people, transporting four to the hospital.

Four bodies were eventually recovered, but the search is ongoing for those unaccounted for.

Chief McManus said there were 13 vehicles submerged in Beitel Creek near the highway.

The search is ongoing.