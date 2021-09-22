Report: Texas reporting most national salmonella cases

HOUSTON, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control is investigating the source of a nationwide salmonella outbreak.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Texas has the most reported salmonella cases in the nation.

The CDC says there are 127 cases of salmonella being reported across 25 states.

Health experts believe the true number of sick people from salmonella could be much higher.

There’s no word yet on what caused the infections.

Public health officials say they're interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week prior to contracting their first symptoms.