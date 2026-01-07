Post Malone joins iconic Texas anti-litter campaign for 40th anniversary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As football fans watched inside the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 1986, Stevie Ray Vaughan appeared on the screen in the first ad of what would become one of the most iconic anti-litter campaigns: Don't mess with Texas.

Now, four decades later, the Texas Department of Transportation is celebrating this milestone with the next generation of artistic talent. Music superstar Post Malone, who grew up in Grapevine, Texas, stars in the latest Don't Mess with Texas video, paying tribute to the original campaign that launched with Vaughan.

WATCH THE NEW DON'T MESS WITH TEXAS AD

"Don't mess with Texas means don't litter," Post Malone emphasizes in the new television and radio public service announcements, echoing the same message that has resonated with Texans for 40 years.

TxDOT

"As we mark the 40th anniversary, it's wonderful to not only look back at the old commercials that helped spark this iconic message, but see how the newest generation is lending their voice to helping keep our state clean and beautiful," TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said.

TxDOT

Williams emphasized the campaign's continued importance despite its decades of success.

"The Don't mess with Texas campaign has been incredibly successful over the years, but it's imperative we continue to remind people that Don't mess with Texas means don't litter," Williams said.

The campaign launched in 1986 to address increasing litter along Texas highways by appealing to Texans' pride and strong connection to their state. Over four decades, "Don't mess with Texas" has become one of the most successful behavior-change campaigns in history.

TxDOT

A key component of the campaign's longevity has been its collaboration with influential Texas voices from music, film and popular culture. Names like Willie Nelson, George Strait, Eva Longoria, Matthew McConaughey, Joe Jonas and Ethan Hawke have helped extend the campaign's reach and reinforce its message statewide.

TxDOT

As TxDOT celebrates this milestone, the department continues its commitment to protecting Texas roadways and encourages everyone to do their part to keep Texas highways clean and beautiful for generations to come. The campaign includes annual "Trash-Off" community litter pick-up events and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.

