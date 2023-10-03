Nominations for 2024 H-E-B Excellence in Education open until Oct. 9

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — H-E-B is still accepting nominationsfor educators for the 2024 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards until October 9.

Each year, these awards highlight Texas educators, administrators, school boards, and early childhood facilities going above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of their students and communities.

The 2024 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards has even added a new category this year, highlighting school counselors.

“Educators have advocated for the addition of a counselor category because of the vital role they play in the lives of students,” said Public Affairs Manager Jill Reynolds. “School counselors are an essential part of the educational ecosystem, and we are excited to recognize and award them for the important work they do.”

This year's counselor category will take several things into consideration, including the use of the Texas Model for Comprehensive School Counseling and school counseling leadership.

"The new category will provide an opportunity to recognize elementary and secondary counselors. Ten finalists will receive $1,000 for themselves and $1,500 for their school. The winner from each category will receive $10,000 for themselves and $15,000 for the school," said organizers.

Public school teachers, principals, school counselors, school districts, school boards, and private or public early childhood education facilities can be nominated.

"Last year, community members across the state nominated more than 5,000 educators to encourage them to apply for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards," added organizers.

Nominees are invited to complete anonline applicationasking for written responses about education philosophy, learning experiences, and insights on key issues facing educators today. After completing the application, educators and districts are eligible to win cash prizes and grants ranging from $5,000 to $100,000.

Nominations are not required to apply. Educators may visitH-E-B Excellence in Educationto complete an application.

