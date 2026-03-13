Mexican national sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for smuggling guns to cartel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Mexican national was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison for conspiracy to traffic firearms in a case investigated by a Homeland Security Task Force in Del Rio, Texas.

Jose De La Cruz-Cardoza, 52, of Piedras Negras, Mexico, was stopped during an outbound inspection at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry on July 12, 2025. He provided a negative declaration for firearms, ammunition, or currency over $10,000. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection search of his vehicle revealed eight handguns and 19 magazines.

Cruz-Cardoza told investigators he would be paid between \150and150and200 for each firearm he smuggled into Mexico. He also said he had smuggled firearms to Mexico on approximately 10 to 12 previous occasions. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms in September.

USA v. Hernandez-Nino et. al. Case 2:25cr1979 24 firearms, over 4,000 rounds of ammunition, and multiple sets of body armor seized from Reymundo Hernandez-Nino’s San Antonio residence on July 16, 2025.

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas said:

"My office remains committed to prosecuting the most serious criminal conspiracies, particularly those benefiting Mexican drug cartels. Great things happen when aggressive prosecutors are combined with federal law enforcement agencies determined to disrupt and ultimately dismantle criminal organizations without concern for which agency ultimately gets the credit. This case is the model for how a Homeland Security Task Force should work."

On July 16, 2025, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, together with the San Antonio Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Enforcement and Removal Operations, executed a search warrant at the San Antonio residence of co-conspirator Reymundo Hernandez-Nino. Agents recovered 24 firearms, including handguns, AR-15 style assault rifles, and a shotgun. More than 4,000 rounds of ammunition and multiple sets of body armor were also recovered. ATF determined the weapons, ammunition, and accessories were bound for a Mexican drug cartel.

USA v. Hernandez-Nino et. al. Case 2:25cr1979 A shrine to La Santa Muerte (Saint Death) was found during the search at Reymundo Hernandez-Nino’s San Antonio residence on July 16, 2025. La Santa Muerte is a spiritual icon found among members of various Mexican drug cartels.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Michael Weddel said:

"The illegal trafficking of firearms to Mexico directly fuels cartel violence and threatens the safety and communities on both sides of the border. ATF remains committed to working with our federal, state, local, and international partners to identify and disrupt firearms trafficking networks and hold those responsible, accountable."

Four co-defendants have also pleaded guilty in connection with the case. Francisco Cardoza Jr. pleaded guilty in October to one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 23. Edgar Josue Montelongo-Loera pleaded guilty to the same charge on Feb. 23 and is pending a sentencing hearing. Hernandez-Nino and Kenia Lizbeth Montelongo both pleaded guilty to two counts each on Feb. 26 and are awaiting sentencing.

The case was investigated by ATF and ICE with assistance from state and local partners and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett Miner for the Western District of Texas. It was investigated and prosecuted by the Homeland Security Task Force as part of Operation Take Back America. Homeland Security Task Forces were established by President Trump in Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion, and are joint operations led by the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security. Operation Take Back America is a nationwide federal initiative aimed at disrupting illegal immigration, eliminating cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protecting communities from violent crime.

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