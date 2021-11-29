McConaughey announces he won't run for governor

AUSTIN, Texas — Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has decided his current life is preferable to a political one.

McConaughey, who turned 52 earlier this month, has announced by social media he's decided not to run for Texas governor in next year's election.

The announcement comes after months of speculation he would campaign for the job.

His political affiliation is largely unknown, but many believe he is a Republican - largely because he's from Texas and it's been historically a red state in recent years.