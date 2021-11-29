Watch
McConaughey announces he won't run for governor

Noted actor Matthew McConaughey has announced he will not run for governor of Texas in the 2022 election.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Nov 29, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas — Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has decided his current life is preferable to a political one.

McConaughey, who turned 52 earlier this month, has announced by social media he's decided not to run for Texas governor in next year's election.

The announcement comes after months of speculation he would campaign for the job.

His political affiliation is largely unknown, but many believe he is a Republican - largely because he's from Texas and it's been historically a red state in recent years.

