Local man fatally wounds woman in Ganado parking lot

GANADO, Texas — A Corpus Christi man shot and killed a 56-year-old woman in a car in the parking lot of a grocery store in Ganado Wednesday afternoon before later turning the gun on himself.

Ganado Police Chief Jeff Merritt said that 39-year-old Joshua Lee Seahorn of Corpus Christi was found in his car on County Road 246. Seahorn was found by law enforcement officials with self-inflicted gunshot wounds to the head, about a mile from the site of the original parking-lot shooting.

Earlier, police said he shot Modesta "Molly" Caballero, who was in her car outside the grocery store. Merritt said that Caballero had gone into the store before returning to her car when she was shot by Seahorn.

"He apparently was en route from North Texas back to Corpus Christi," Merritt said. "We are still trying to determine what he was doing in Ganado at the time of the shooting."

Merritt said there is no connection between Caballero and Seahorn.

Caballero was transported to the emergency room at El Campo Memorial Hospital before she was then flown to Houston Memorial Herrman Hospital.

Merritt said Caballero died of her wounds early Thursday morning.

No other injuries were reported.