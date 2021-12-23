Law enforcement continues searching for missing man, 3 kids

HONDO, Texas — Law enforcement in Central Texas continue searching for a wanted man from North Carolina who has disappeared with his three children.

Medina County deputies say they fear Jonathan Wright and his three kids - 11-year-old Jonathan, 9-year-old Lucas and 8-year-old Ariana - are hiding out in the brush.

Wright is charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in North Carolina.

Deputies say he fled to Texas to try and escape the charges.

He and his kids were last seen Monday afternoon.

"We're worried about catching him, but we want to get those kids," Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said. "They need to be in a warm bed."

Deputies say they'll continue their search until the children are found, even if that means searching through Christmas.