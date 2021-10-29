Justice Department mulling payments to families separated at border

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Children and parents separated at the U.S./Mexico border soon could be compensated for trauma they experienced.

ABC News reports the U.S. Justice Department is considering payments of up to $450,000 to each person impacted by border separation.

Court records show about 5,500 children were split from their parents under the Trump era's "zero tolerance" policy for illegal border crossings.

The Associated Press reports discussions on the amount of money are still ongoing and an agreement is not guaranteed.

The Justice Department has not yet commented on the negotiations.