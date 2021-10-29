Watch
NewsState News

Actions

Justice Department mulling payments to families separated at border

items.[0].videoTitle
Families separated at border could be in line for payments
Posted at 10:34 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 11:34:51-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Children and parents separated at the U.S./Mexico border soon could be compensated for trauma they experienced.

ABC News reports the U.S. Justice Department is considering payments of up to $450,000 to each person impacted by border separation.

Court records show about 5,500 children were split from their parents under the Trump era's "zero tolerance" policy for illegal border crossings.

The Associated Press reports discussions on the amount of money are still ongoing and an agreement is not guaranteed.

The Justice Department has not yet commented on the negotiations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education