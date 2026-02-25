Jury convicts Penitas woman for transporting undocumented migrant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 63-year-old Penitas, Tx woman has been found guilty of transporting an undocumented migrant further into the United States, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

A jury deliberated for approximately 25 minutes before convicting Ludivina Vasquez-Salinas following a one-day trial.

On May 7, 2025, law enforcement encountered a white SUV driven by Vasquez-Salinas. Authorities initially observed three people in the vehicle, but the rear window soon went dark as if someone had covered it with a blanket or other item.

Vasquez-Salinas claimed only she and her daughter were in the vehicle. However, testimony revealed authorities observed movement beneath a blanket on the rear floorboard. Vasquez-Salinas eventually admitted to law enforcement that she knew there was an undocumented migrant in her vehicle and that she was transporting them past the checkpoint.

The defense attempted to convince the jury that Vasquez-Salinas was tricked into transporting the undocumented migrant. The jury did not believe those claims and found her guilty as charged.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales presided over the trial and set sentencing for May 27. Vasquez-Salinas faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. She could also lose her status to reside in the United States.

Vasquez-Salinas has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph Griffith and Izaak Bruce are prosecuting the case.

The case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

