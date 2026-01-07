Investigation underway after another body was found in a Houston bayou Tuesday afternoon

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a body was reportedly spotted in the Buffalo Bayou in Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lieutenant Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department, a clean-up crew doing maintenance in the area of Commerce Street and Fannin Street spotted the body of an adult male. Crowson said the man is clothed and appears to be wearing a gray jacket.

"As always, with these cases, we have our homicide investigators here, and they'll be conducting a follow-up investigation. The medical examiner will come here, and then they'll do an autopsy to determine the man’s cause of death," said Lt. Crowson.

This is the first case where a body has been recovered from Houston bayous in 2026. In 2025, 33 bodies were pulled from bayous across the Houston area.

