Houston Hip-Hop Pioneer DJ Michael "5000" Watts honored at the Grammys

HOUSTON — Houston hip-hop legend DJ Michael "5000" Watts, a founding figure of Swishahouse who helped popularize the city's signature "chopped and screwed" sound, died Jan 30 following hospitalization for serious health issues.

In a statement released by the Swishahouse family, Watts passed away surrounded by loved ones at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas. The cause of death was a fatal heart rhythm called torsades de Pointes, which caused sudden cardiac death.

"It is with profound sadness and heartbreak that we inform the public of our beloved Michael '5000' Watts," the Swishahouse family said in their statement. "We truly appreciate the love shown to Michael throughout his career, and we ask for continued prayers as we navigate through this very hard journey."

Watts leaves behind his wife, Tammy Watts, five children, and two grandchildren.

"Michael '5000' Watts was more than a founder; he was a movement," Swishahouse Records said in their tribute. "As the creator of Swishahouse Records, he helped define the sound, spirit, and global influence of Houston hip-hop."

The Houston-based DJ, producer, and record-label founder began his career at 14 in the city's Homestead neighborhood in the late 1980s. He first gained attention creating mixtapes that quickly spread throughout Houston's underground music scene.

In the 1990s, Watts shifted to a slower mixing style that helped shape the iconic "chopped and screwed" sound DJ Screw popularized—a technique that slowed hip-hop tracks and repeated certain lyrics and beats. This distinctive style helped put Houston's underground hip-hop scene on the global music map and became a defining characteristic of the city's musical identity.

Through Swishahouse Records, Watts played a crucial role in launching the mainstream careers of several Houston artists, including Slim Thug, Paul Wall, and Mike Jones. His mixtapes provided a platform for local talent at a time when Southern artists often struggled to gain mainstream recognition. Some lesser-known artists, such as Lil Mario, Sabwarfare, Big Tyke, and J Dawg, gained popularity in the underground music scene by performing freestyles and are now legends in the rap game.

Beyond his work as a producer and label executive, Watts was a longtime radio personality on Houston's 97.9 The Box, where he helped guide the sound and culture of Houston hip-hop both on-air and behind the scenes.

"Watts expanded on Houston's chopped and screwed legacy, transforming mixtape culture into a worldwide phenomenon and giving a platform to voices that would go on to shape an era," Swishahouse Records said.

Throughout his decades-long career, Watts was known as a respected business owner, DJ, radio personality, and pillar in the Houston community who gave back to the city. His influence continues to resonate in today's hip-hop, particularly in the ongoing use of slowed and chopped vocal techniques that have become integral to Southern rap music.

Watts' family announced that a community event honoring Watts' legacy will be held in the coming days on his official social media pages.

The hip-hop community in Houston and fans across the globe are mourning the loss of a pioneer whose work helped establish the city as a major force in American hip-hop culture. DJ Michael Watts was honored during the 2026 Grammys on Sunday night as Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, Post Malone, and Andrew Watt paid tribute to various music artists we have lost in the past year.

