H-E-B driver logs more than 4 million miles without accident

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — H-E-B is celebrating an employee who reached a milestone that few in his field achieve.

Truck driver Danny Guerrero Jr. of San Antonio has driven 4 million miles without a traffic incident.

It took Guerrero nearly 40 years to travel that far.

And this makes him only the second H-E-B driver to accomplish the feat.

Guerrero has spent most of his time in this line of work as an overnight driver, making runs to the Rio Grande Valley.

He also has supported several natural disaster missions.

The biggest include the aftermaths of Hurricanes Dolly and Katrina.

In his nearly 40 years as a driver, Danny averaged about 100,000 miles per year to reach his total. That distance is equivalent to more than 160 trips around the Earth.

