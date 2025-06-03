Governor Greg Abbott expected to sign bail reform package

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is anticipated to sign a historic bail reform package in Houston on Tuesday, one day after the 89th legislative session came to an end.

The bail reform measures, Senate Bill 9 and Senate Joint Resolution 5, would make it easier to hold those facing serious felony charges without bond.

Bail reform package signed by Governor Greg Abbott

The governor is also anticipated to sign a number of other bills following the end of the legislative session.

This includes the Ten Commandments bill, or Senate Bill 10, which would require all public schools display the Ten Commandments.

Civil rights groups like the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas are threatening to sue the governor, if Senate Bill 10 is signed into law.

In a statement, ACLU wrote in part:

“S.B. 10 is blatantly unconstitutional. We will be working with Texas public school families to prepare a lawsuit to stop this violation of students’ and parents’ First Amendment rights.”

A bill also on the governor’s desk is Senate Bill 3, which would ban THC products.

The issue has faced backlash from industry leaders, business owners and veterans who claim THC products have helped with PTSD.

