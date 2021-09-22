Former President Bush will hold Texas fundraiser for Liz Cheney

Sources indicate that former President George W. Bush will hold a fundraiser in Texas next month for Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Cheney has been the target of harsh criticism from former President Donald Trump.

She was one of a handful of republicans who voted to impeach him after the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney's vote to impeach cost her a House leadership role with the Republican party.

While Bush is backing her re-election bid, Trump is throwing his support behind her GOP primary challengers Harriet Hageman.

