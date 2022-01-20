FBI searches property believed to be owned by Henry Cuellar

LAREDO, Texas — The FBI has executed two separate searches of a home and private business believed to be owned by U.S. Rep Henry Cuellar.

It occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Winfield Estates neighborhood in the Democrat's hometown of Laredo.

Several agents were seen entering the house, while several unmarked vehicles were parked outside with trunks open.

And the downtown Laredo office that was also searched reportedly is the home of the "Texans for Henry Cuellar" offices as well as other separate private businesses.

Both the downtown property and the home are listed as owned by Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, according to public records.

The fbi hasn't specified what exactly they're investigating at this time.