DPS Driver License offices across the state of Texas are now open following a technical issue

UPDATE:

All Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Driver License (DL) offices across the state are now open and operational following last week’s closure due to the CrowdStrike global incident.

"We thank everyone for their patience and understanding and, again, apologize for the inconvenience the closure may have caused. A reminder, DL Offices operate by appointment only," said DPS officials.

You can make an appointment by visiting the DPS website:Driver License Services – Appointments | Department of Public Safety (texas.gov) [dps.texas.gov]

ORIGINAL:

According to a social media post by officials, Texas Department of Public Safety driver license offices were closed across the state Friday morning due to a technical issue.

Texas DPS officials posted on X that the agency's information technology teams were "working diligently on a fix, however there is no current estimate on when [offices] will reopen."

"Customers with appointments should have been notified. Our IT teams are working diligently on a fix; however, there is no current estimate on when DLOs will reopen. Please monitor DPS’ social media and the DPS website for updates," stated DPS officials in the post.

While officials did not confirm the issue, a widespread Microsoft disruption was causing problems on systems worldwide late Thursday and into Friday morning.

