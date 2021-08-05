Construction begins for new Whataburger location

COLORADO SPRINGS — Burger fans found another reason to rejoice on Wednesday. Construction started this week on the company's first Colorado storefront along the Interquest Corridor between I-25 and Voyager in Colorado Springs.

The burger chain also plans to open two more locations in Colorado Springs.

A proposal submitted to the city from local group BurgerWorks shows lans to build another location at 6154 Vickie Lane, east of Powers and Dublin on Colorado Springs’ northeast side. Additionally, another proposal shows a third location planned at 5905 Constitution Ave., east of Powers and Constitution.

A timeline for when the restaurants will open is not known at this time.

It is no secret Colorado is a popular destination for Texans looking for work or play.

Whataburger is a national chain that opened in 1950 as a roadside stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. The company was family-owned and operated out of San Antonio, Texas until it was sold to Chicago-based firm BDT Captial Partners.

You can find locations across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Arizona, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

The chain won't be the only new burger joint getting attention in Colorado Springs. In-N-Out burger opened locations in Colorado Springs and Aurora last fall, leading to hours-long wait times. News 5 is told that the restaurant will open later this year.

