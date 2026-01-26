CenterPoint releases 500 workers to help other states; 99% of Houston customers keep power

HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy successfully maintained power for more than 99% of its customers during Saturday night's severe winter weather in the Greater Houston area.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, approximately 2,000 customers remained without power across CenterPoint's 12-county service area, which covers 2.9 million customers in Houston.

"Our system continues to perform well, but tonight and tomorrow are forecasted to be hard freezes hovering around 20 degrees, which may impact our equipment in some places," said Nathan Brownell, CenterPoint's Vice President of Resilience and Capital Delivery.

The utility's electrical grid withstood overnight conditions that included high winds, wintry precipitation, ice accumulation, and freezing temperatures better than anticipated. With system performance exceeding expectations, CenterPoint released more than 500 contractors from nine states to support utilities in areas more severely impacted by the winter weather system.

Approximately 2,800 workers remain fully mobilized across the Houston area to restore remaining outages and monitor equipment as hard freezes are expected to continue through Monday morning, with temperatures potentially dropping to around 20 degrees.

CenterPoint held its final daily operations briefing for this weather event on Sunday at 4:30 p.m., signaling confidence in the system's stability as winter conditions begin to move out of the service area.

