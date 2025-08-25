Blue Bell recalls ice cream over undeclared nuts in wrong cartons

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Blue Bell Creameries is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream after the product was mistakenly packaged in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough cartons at its Brenham, Texas facility.

The recall affects half-gallon containers that contain undeclared almonds, walnuts and pecans — ingredients that could trigger serious or life-threatening allergic reactions in people with nut allergies.

A Blue Bell employee discovered the packaging error while restocking at a retail location. The affected products can be identified by Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream packaged in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough cartons with Moo-llennium Crunch lids and the code 061027524 on top of the lid.

The recalled ice cream was distributed to retail outlets across 16 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida Panhandle, Northwest Georgia, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Southwest Virginia.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported, and no other instances of incorrect packaging have been discovered.

Consumers who purchased the affected products can return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, customers can call 979-836-7977 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST or email consumerrelations@bluebell.com.

