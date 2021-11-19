Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old San Antonio girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for Bella Martinez, a missing 13-year-old girl from the San Antonio area.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Martinez, a female who is 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with Ice Cube on it with black ripped jeans and black Crocs with charms.

Police are also looking for a possible companion, Aryel Moreno. He is described as a white male, 17 years old who is 5-feet-7 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes in connection with her abduction.

The suspect is driving a gold Chevrolet impala, with a dent on the right-side passenger door.

The suspect was last heard from in the San Antonio area.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, please call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

