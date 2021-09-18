Watch
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old child, last seen at school

Posted at 9:35 PM, Sep 17, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old child out of Converse.

A suspect of the child abduction is 28-year-old Marie Rodriguez Pomales.

The missing child, Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales, was last seen on Tuesday at 9 a.m. wearing a black pullover shirt, black pants, and carrying a pink and gray backpack.

She was last seen at Judson Middle School, located at 9695 Schaefer Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to call (210) 659-9789 to reach the Judson ISD Police Department.

