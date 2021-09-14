Abbott signs Damon Allen Act into law

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has signed the Damon Allen Act into law.

The new law stops release on personal bond for defendants charged with a violent offense.

It also requires a defendant be granted or denied bail within 48 hours of arrest and that criminal history be examined before bail is set.

"The Damon Allen Act makes it harder for dangerous criminals to be released from jail on bail," Abbott said.

The act is named after Texas DPS Trooper Damon Allen, who was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop on Thanksgiving Day 2017.

