Abbott rips Biden's border policies during Edinburg visit

EDINBURG, Texas — There's a new show of support for Gov. Greg Abbott.

The governor was back in the Rio Grande Valley on Monday, just two days after announcing his re-election campaign there.

Abbott met with the Border Patrol Council at their headquarters in Edinburg.

The council announced their endorsement for the governor at a press conference, mentioning his efforts to secure the border.

Abbott thanked the council and continued to speak on the Biden Administration's handling of border security.

"Because of the open border policies and the chaos that it has stoked, Texas has had to step up and take unprecedented action to make sure that we as a state are working collaboratively with the Border Patrol to secure our border,” Abbott said.

Primaries for the Texas Gubernatorial election happen in March. Election day is on Nov. 8.