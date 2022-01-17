Abbott continues re-election tour through southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott continued his "Celebration of Texas Tour" as he pursues his re-election campaign for November's gubernatorial race.

Abbott was in southeast Texas on Sunday.

The governor is crisscrossing the state to speak about his accomplishments, as he heads into the Republican March primary election. Abbott will face a number of challengers from his won party, including Allen West, the former chairman of the state's Republican party.

In Beaumont, Abbott addressed a number of topics, including securing the Texas-Mexico border.

"We passed and funded $3 billion from Texas taxpayers to step up and secure the border," Abbott said. "I signed 15 laws over the special session and during the regular session that cracks down on the horrific crime of human trafficking."

Abbott also spoke about calls for defunding police departments across the state.

He says taking money from law enforcement would only lead to an increase in crime.

