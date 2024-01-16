Sinton High School parents respond to reports of no heat in the building

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Parents of students who attend Sinton High School tell KRIS 6 News that they woke up to some upsetting information.

"We woke up and her friends were texting her texting her letting her know that there was no electricity, but they still had to come to school,” Sinton parent Elizabeth Cancino said.

Cancino's daughter Illianna showed up to class despite the cold temperatures. This made her mom worry about her 10th grader.

"I was trying to get a hold of her to see how she was doing. Wherever they had them she was cold,” Cancino said.

This raised some red flags and as more parents heard from their kids about the conditions inside, they rushed to get them home. Throughout the morning, several parents were seen picking up their students.

"I talked to one inside and he was very upset that school got canceled because a lot of parents had to miss out on work to come pick up their kids,” Cancino said.

One other Sinton High School mother also reached out to KRIS 6 News saying her daughter was marked absent because she was taken out of school, even though the problem was not resolved by the district. Cancino was told the same thing.

"I was trying to get my daughter out, but they were going to give her truancy. So, it was either let her freeze or what, but they said they got the problem fixed,” Cancino said.

KRIS 6 News rreporter Victoria Balderamma reached out to the school district, said the issue has been fixed.

However, some parents still felt uneasy about the situation and pulled their students from class.

Those parents who stopped by the school said there's other parents who are just as upset. They hope the issue is resolved by Wednesday, so their student can have a normal school day.