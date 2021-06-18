Shred your personal documents at Whataburger field this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking for a way to discard any personal documents the Better Business Bureau has you covered.

As scammers look to take advantage of unexpected consumers, taking charge of your personal information is one of the best defenses against identity theft.

Happening at the Whataburger Field parking lot, Saturday, June 19th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the BBB will hold a shredding event.

Those who take advantage of the event can get rid of up to five boxes of documents free of charge.