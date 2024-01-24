Rockport will celebrate the contributions of Winter Texans within the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Jan. 24 is Winter Texan Appreciation Day in Rockport. This group could have gone anywhere but they chose the Texas Gulf Coast.

“It a lot warmer here and you don’t have to shovel the snow and the people are so friendly here,” Winter Texan Barb Cole said.

Barb and Gord Cole have been at Drifters RV Resort since November. That’s just around the time things got icy up in Canada.

“It’s long trip. Like 5 days,” Cole said.

Gina Loomis has a shorter drive coming from Indiana.

“I kind of lost track but I think this is my 13th winter,” Loomis said. “I just love the community. It’s small, it has everything you need and it’s close to the water.”

Drifters Manager Joe Trevino said the RV park starts to get busy starting on Oct. 1. Right now, 90% of the space has been filled.

“I think about 60% to 70% are returning Winter Texans but we do get an influx of new Winter Texans,” Trevino said.

An influx expected during the months of October through April.

Shannon Biggerstaff, the Rockport Tourism Coordinator told KRIS 6 News that Winter Texans keep the town busy.

“Even though they’re coming during a time that’s cold for us, it’s not cold for them and they will take advantage of the beach and the outdoor attractions and activities. You can visibly see the impact,” Biggerstaff said.

Business will stay open during the winter months. In return, the sales tax shows a boost in the local economy.

Now, the city wants to recognize winter Texans for their contribution. They plan to celebrate them on Winter Texan Appreciation Day.

“We’re hoping to get them out in the community again to showcase all the services in the Rockport-Fulton area,” Biggerstaff said.

Winter Texan Appreciation Day will be celebrated throughout the community on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

They will have activities at different RV park locations. The Convention Center will be open for winter Texans and others in the Rockport- Fulton area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

