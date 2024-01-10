Refugio County Memorial Hospital offers more services to patients

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some changes to the services offered to patients at Refugio Memorial County Hospital. It's all being led by a new family nurse practitioner.

"Since I got there, I’ve been seeing all types of patients and doing different procedures,” family nurse practioner Jennifer Simon said.

Simon has been working as a full-time employee at the hospital for 3 months. During that time, she has made it her mission to fill the gaps in healthcare within the Refugio community.

"Waiting to get with a specialist takes some time and in the meantime the patients are having to wait and deal with whatever condition they have in that moment,” Simon said. “Just being able to offer immediate access to those services is amazing."

That list of services, includes dermatology and weight loss plans.

Simon also has experience in medical surgery, orthopedic care, and telehealth visits.

Inspired by Simon’s actions, Coury Wasicek, the CEO of Refugio Memorial County Hospital is now making plans to add telehealth to their lists of services.

Wasicek said it saves patients money and time.

"A lot of clientele here are a part of the elderly population and they can’t go to the big cities, they can’t drive themselves and it’s hard to coordinate transportation,” Wasicek said.

Hospital officials said as soon as all the paperwork and details are finalized. Telehealth will be offered to more patients in Refugio and surrounding counties.