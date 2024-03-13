Questions and concerns over the arrest of Mathis Police Chief

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 Investigates got a hold of the affidavit for arrest against former Mathis Police Chief Marshall Scott Roush.

The accusations in it raises some major questions and concerns.

"It seems to me he will be charged at least with 9 charges of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence,” Defense Attorney, Lisa Greenberg said.

Greenberg was surprised by a few things when reading through the affidavit for arrest warrant.

"It appears there's a big problem in the Mathis Police Department,” Greenberg said.

A problem with the former top law enforcement officer in Mathis, Marshall Scott Roush, alleged to have tampered with evidence in nine drug cases.

"If I were the Defense Attorney for these 9 individuals. I would challenge the drugs, I would ask how do we know they were kept safe the way it was supposed to be,” Greenberg said.

As wepreviously reported, the investigation into Roush began with a former employee coming forward. She allowed Roush to stay at a home she owned in the latter part of 2023.

Later, that employee said she discovered the "Mathis Police Department evidence items that she photographed, as well as a plate that contained a white powdery substance in lines and a straw."

According to the affidavit, in early February, Texas Rangers conducted an inventory of the Mathis PD evidence room and could not locate evidence items that had been photographed in Roush's bedroom.

"Besides the 9 pieces of evidence that we see in the affidavit, any other evidence that was used in a conviction could be subject to opening back up and looking to make sure it was done properly,” Greenberg said.

Greenburg said what’s alarming is knowing the Mathis Police Department was in trouble for over a year.

"If this evidence is true, there is a mental health problem here, and he needs to be evaluated. Other employees need to be evaluated if they knew about it and didn't blow the whistle. How can we trust them,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg tells us the next step is for the case to be presented to a Gand Jury, which will determine if these cases are indicted.