Prayers asked to end human trafficking

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday marks the last day of the annual week of prayer to end human trafficking in Texas.

Texas lawmakers say the state is on the forefront of combating the crime.

In 2016, Attorney General Ken Paxton formed a group to stop human trafficking in Texas, and is creating a strategic plan to stop human trafficking in the state.

The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops is also leading daily prayers as part of the effort.

"The prayer prompts us to action and to learn more to links and resources for education and we think that combined effort of prayer and action can help to end this surge," said Jennifer Almon, executive director of the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops.

