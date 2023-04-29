Popcorn Guy pays a visit to Adkins Middle School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A familiar face paid a visit to some local middle schoolers.

On Friday, Jason Grosboll, most famously known as the "Popcorn Guy" paid a visit to students at Adkins Middle School.

He was invited by the school to pop off the start of STAAR testing for students.

As KRIS 6 News has reported, Grosball has worked at Century 16 for the last 10 years and went viral late last year for is popcorn-making skills.

Grosball said he was happy to give some support to the kids.

"I love doing these kinds of things," Grosboll said. "I love making the kids, laugh, smile, and have a joyful experience. I love it so much."

Despite his rise to fame, Grosboll said that hasn't stopped him from staying humble.

He said he's always happy to make an appearance for anyone who asks.

