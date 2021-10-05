One in three families experiencing a diaper shortage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One in three families is experiencing a diaper shortage, according to recent statistics compiled by the National Diaper Bank Network.

Experts say that number likely increased during the pandemic, which continues to disrupt the global supply chain.

That caused manufacturers to increase prices, putting a strain on families struggling to get by and causing a diaper shortage at stores nationwide.

One Coastal Bend mom says she spends close to $30 for a box of 200 and goes through about 10 diapers a day.

"I would definitely switch brands if I found something less expensive or switch to cloth diapers which I really don't want to," says Meaghan Brown. "But it is what it is."

Brown says that she has seen well-stocked shelves of diapers at her local store.

H-E-B representatives say they're not experiencing shortages and are keeping up with customers buying trends.

