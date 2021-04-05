Watch
Nonprofit online platform helps people save money

Offering incentives to people who save
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Posted at 11:10 AM, Apr 05, 2021
An online platform wants to make it fun to save money. SaverLife® offers incentives for people to save.

A spokesperson says the majority of people who sign up start with less than $100 in their savings account and the goal is to get them to $1,000.

Last week, SaverLife® started a challenge giving anyone able to save $100 the chance to win $100 more.

Saver-life also offers other incentives, and wants people to know how important it is to save money. A recent Federal Reserve Bank survey showed 40% of people admitted they couldn't cover a $400 emergency expense without going into debt.

You can sign up for the platform by clicking here.

