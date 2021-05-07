Twitter's new feature combats "mean tweets"

In an effort to discourage negativity on the platform, Twitter is introducing a new feature to make users think twice before sending a mean or hateful tweet.

If the app detects insults, strong language, or hateful remarks being written, it will present the user with a prompt asking if they truly want to send that tweet.

While testing the feature, representatives at Twitter say that after seeing the prompt, people decided against sending the original tweet about one third of the time, deciding instead to either revise or delete the tweet altogether.

Twitter also says that the algorithms used by the new feature consider the relationship between the person tweeting and the target, taking into account that the two accounts may usually interact with one another by trading banter and insults.

