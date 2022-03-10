You will no longer need to be vaccinated to visit Puerto Rico, due to a change in travel requirements

Visitors from the U.S. will no longer need to show proof of vaccination when they step into Puerto Rico.

The new rule is effective as of Thursday.

The island, which is a U.S. territory, has dropped nearly all of its COVID-19-related travel restrictions for domestic travelers.

The Puerto Rican government has also ended mask requirements for indoor and outdoor establishments, including bars, restaurants and theaters.

The government is also ending capacity requirements for public and private establishments.

However, Discover Puerto Rico says "individual businesses still reserve the right to establish their own health and safety guidelines and operations."

Rules are different for people, including Americans, arriving in Puerto Rico by cruise ship.

Cruise ship guests who are 12 years or older must be fully vaccinated.

Passengers who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to disembark in Puerto Rico.