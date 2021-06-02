Watch
Woman in North Carolina arrested after deputies found fentanyl in her car with her child

Uncredited/AP
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 16:41:37-04

A woman in North Carolina was arrested after investigators allegedly found two kilograms of fentanyl in her car.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal and WNCN, Karen Garcia Euceda, 24, was arrested by Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Her 4-year-old daughter was also in the car with her at the time of her arrest, Winston-Salem Journal reported.

WNCN reported that after deputies stopped her car, they searched her vehicle and found the fentanyl.

The child was taken into custody by a family member, the newspaper reported.

According to WNCN, Euceda was charged with two counts of trafficking and misdemeanor child abuse, and her bond was set at $100,000.

