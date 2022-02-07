Wisconsin couple claims $316 million Powerball prize

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A couple from northeastern Wisconsin have claimed $316 million won in a Powerball drawing last month.

The Wisconsin Lottery said Monday that Tammy and Cliff Webster split a $632.6 million jackpot from the Jan. 5 drawing with a winner who bought a ticket in California.

The jackpot was the seventh-largest in Powerball's history.

The lottery says the Websters, members of the Oneida Nation, are taking the cash option of $225 million instead of annual payments.

After state and local taxes they will take home nearly $154 million.

The Websters, who live in Oneida, near Green Bay, didn't tell the lottery how they plan to spend their newfound wealth.

The gas station where the winning ticket was sold will receive $100,000, the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, the California Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at a Sacramento 7-Eleven.