William Shatner thanks fruit stand, officers for returning lost wallet

Workers at a California fruit stand found William Shatner's wallet and, thanks to help from law enforcement, were able to return the wallet to the actor.

Owner Gary Tognetti said his employees did not recognize the Star Trek star after he dropped the wallet in a corn bin.

Officials told KGO-TV that officers from the Gilroy Police Department spent hours trying to track down Shatner.

"Then I went to it and immediately phone called Gary to try to figure out why, Gary of all people, has Mr. Shatner's wallet in his possession," said Officer Mark Tarasco.

With the help of local police, they managed to overnight the wallet to Shatner. The wallet was sent via FedEx to Shatner.

Shatner thanked the fruit stand and officers on social media.

I would like to thank Gary and Natalie of B&T Farms @TfarmsB for their extreme honesty in returning my lost wallet. They are obviously good citizens. I would also like to thank Officer Mark Tarasco and Sergeant John Ballard from the@GilroyPD My best, Bill — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 26, 2022

Tognetti rejoiced that the star had visited the stand.

“I thought about putting a sign up, ‘William Shatner was here,'" he said.