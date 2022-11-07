What if I experience difficulty voting? Who can I call?

While most of us probably will not experience any difficulties voting on Election Day, things to come up. Sometimes, issues like weather, long lines or power outages can make voting more challenging.
Several election groups will assist voters who might find it challenging to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election.
The League of Women’s Voters has resources for voters, including a registration search, acceptable forms of ID, poll hours and information about who is on the ballot. The group also encourages those experiencing Election Day challenges to call 1-866-OUR-VOTE for assistance.
The American Civil Liberties Union also has resources for voters to help them better understand their rights.
ACLU says if you are denied the opportunity to vote, these are your rights:
- Voters are entitled to a provisional ballot, even if they aren’t in the poll book.
- After Election Day, election officials must investigate whether you are qualified to vote and registered. If you are qualified and registered, they will count your provisional ballot.
If turned away, the ACLU offers the following advice:
- Ask the poll worker to double-check for your name on the list of registered voters. Make sure to spell your name out for the poll worker.
- If your name is not on the list, ask if there is a supplemental list of voters.
If the poll worker still cannot find your name, confirm that you are at the correct polling place:
- Request that the poll workers check a statewide system (if one is available) to see if you are registered to vote at a different polling place.
- If the poll worker does not have access to a statewide system, ask them to call the main election office.
- You can also call 1-866-OUR-VOTE and ask for help verifying your proper polling place.
- If you are registered at a different location, in most instances you will have to travel to that location to cast a regular ballot.
- If the poll worker still cannot find your name or if you cannot travel to the correct polling place, ask for a provisional ballot.