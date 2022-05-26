Watch
Wendy's makes move to sell company

Reed Saxon/AP
This Jan. 29, 2012 photo, shows a Wendy's sign at a restaurant in Culver City, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2012. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Posted at 12:09 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 13:09:31-04

Frostys fans could be saying goodbye to their cool treat as Wendy’s makes plans to sell the company.

Wendy’s largest shareholder, Trian, is looking into a possible sale or merger of the burger chain.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Trian could also increase its shareholder value.

Wendy’s profit margins have dropped as labor costs have risen.

Wendy’s shares also lost about one-third of their value this year.

However, the company’s stock jumped 11% Wednesday after it announced its SEC filing.

